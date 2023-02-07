Catherine Connolly critical of delays on report into sexual misconduct within Defence Forces

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Galway West TD Catherine Connolly is voicing disappointment at continued delays on a report into sexual misconduct within the Defence Forces.

Raising the matter with the Taoiseach in the Dáil, she said it’s been a year since an independent investigation was announced by Government.

She noted the terms of the investigation were not in-line with what affected female members of the Defence Forces had requested.

Deputy Connolly argued that led to broken trust – and a year on, we still don’t have a final report.

Speaking in response, Taoiseach Leo Varadkar said the Tanaiste expects a completed report “very soon”.