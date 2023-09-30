Galway Bay FM

30 September 2023

Catherine Connolly concerned new legislation on domestic violence will add “another layer of bureaucracy”

Galway West TD Catherine Connolly is expressing concern that new legislation on domestic violence will add “a further layer of bureaucracy”.

It’s the Domestic, Sexual and Gender-Based Violence Agency Bill 2023 – which seeks to establish a state agency to oversee the Government response.

Addressing the Dáil, Deputy Connolly said while she may appear overly negative, the Government’s record on action has been incredibly poor.

She outlined how, despite numerous reports and strategies since 1992, services still fall far short of where they should be.

Deputy Connolly said we still have a long way to go as a country in tackling the issue.

 

