Catherine Connolly clashes with Michael Healy Rae in Dáil over “unparliamentary” language

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Galway West TD Catherine Connolly has clashed with Kerry TD Michael Healy Rae in the Dáil in her role as Leas Ceann Comhairle.

Speaking during a debate on rural planning guidelines, Deputy Healy Rae accused Transport Infrastructure Ireland of sticking its “big, horrible nose” into others business.

He said TII should be hauled in and told to stop writing its dirty, horrible and poisonous observations on private planning applications in rural areas of Co. Kerry.

Deputy Healy Rae also suggested that the person responsible in TII can go to hell.

That prompted Deputy Connolly to state it was very unparliamentary language.