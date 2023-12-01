Galway Bay FM

1 December 2023

Catherine Connolly clashes with Government TDs over comments on Gaza conflict

Galway West TD Catherine Connolly has clashed with several Government TDs over comments on the conflict in Gaza.

Addressing the Justice Minister in the Dáil, she argued Ireland is not doing enough to strongly condemn Israel and call it to account.

But she was interrupted by a number of Government TDs, including Simon Harris, James Browne and Jennifer Carroll MacNeill.

Simon Harris accused Deputy Connolly of “misrepresenting” the Government position.

And Justice Minister Helen McEntee pointed out she had clearly stated in that very debate that “Israel has gone too far”.

But Deputy Connolly thinks the Irish Government could and should be sending a stronger message.

