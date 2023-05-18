Catherine Connolly claims state has failed to effectively tackle domestic violence

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The state has failed to effectively tackle the issue of domestic and sexual violence over the past 20 years.

That’s according to Galway West TD Catherine Connolly, following the recent publication of the first ever CSO survey on sexual violence.

She claims the survey shows very little has changed since a major Government commissioned report in 2002, known as the SAVI report.

Deputy Connolly outlined how research by Safe Ireland and University of Galway estimated the national cost of domestic violence over a 20-year period is €56 billion.

She argues efforts at reducing sexual violence have not been effective