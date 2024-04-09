Galway Bay FM

9 April 2024

~1 minutes read

Catherine Connolly claims Simon Harris has no sense of what a republic “really means”

Share story:
Catherine Connolly claims Simon Harris has no sense of what a republic “really means”

Simon Harris has no sense whatsoever as to what a republic, public services, and equality truly mean.

That’s according to Galway West independent TD Catherine Connolly, who said earlier she couldn’t possibly support him as Taoiseach.

Other local independent TD’s voted in favour of Simon Harris – Galway East TD Sean Canney, Galway West TD Noel Grealish, and Roscommon/Galway TD Denis Naughten.

Speaking ahead of the vote earlier, Galway West TD Catherine Connolly wished Leo Varadkar well and said Simon Harris’ family were very welcome.

But she said politically, she couldn’t possibly support him given Fine Gael’s record.

Roscommon/Galway Independent Ireland TD Michael Fitzmaurice said he cannot support a Government that’s decimating rural Ireland.

And he also took exception to comments made by Simon Harris at the Fine Gael Ard Fheis held in Galway last weekend.

Share story:

Galway man jailed for false imprisonment and assault of girlfriend

A Galway man who falsely imprisoned, threatened, attacked and sexually assaulted his girlfriend following a row has been jailed for two years. The 32-year...

82 patients on trolleys at Galway’s public hospitals

82 patients are on trolleys at Galway’s public hospitals today. 10 are on trolleys in Portiuncula Hospital, while 72 people are awaiting a bed at Univer...

Extensive Garda operation underway near Curraghline in search for missing man

An extensive Garda operation is underway near the N84 Curraghline in search of a missing man. Several Garda vehicles are at the scene, including the Garda...

Loughrea councillors support motion to reduce all local school speed limits to 30km/h

Councillors in the Loughrea area are seeking to reduce speed limits outside their local schools to 30km/h. The issue has been arising in almost every coun...