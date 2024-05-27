Galway Bay FM

27 May 2024

~1 minutes read

Catherine Connolly claims lack of progress on true universal healthcare is “deplorable”

Share story:
Catherine Connolly claims lack of progress on true universal healthcare is “deplorable”

The Government’s lack of progress on establishing proper universal healthcare is “deplorable”.

That’s according to Galway West TD Catherine Connolly, who says our health services are a jigsaw of fractured pieces.

It’s as the Health Minister delivered a statement in the Dáil on the progress in delivering universal healthcare.

But Deputy Connolly asked how he could talk about universal healthcare when almost 50 people were on trolleys at UHG that very day.

She claimed we’re an “anomaly” in Europe in not providing it.

Share story:

Road Safety Authority's child car seat checking service coming to Galway city, Loughrea and Ballinasloe

The Road Safety Authority’s free of charge child car seat checking service is coming to Galway city, Loughrea and Ballinasloe this week Over half of...

City Councillor calls for walkability audits for people with disabilities

Councillor Alan Curran is calling on the City Council to carry out walkability audits for people with disabilities City East Councillor Curran says people...

Locals concerned over loss of parking spaces with Woodquay park Redevelopment

Local residents have been raising concerns that parking spaces may be lost in the redevelopment of Woodquay park. The design caters for an accessible publ...

Booster station planned to improve water supply in Tir an Fhia region of South Connemara

Uisce Éireann have confirmed a short-term measure to resolve the water difficulties in the Tir an Fhia region of South Connemara. Work is ongoing to inst...