Catherine Connolly claims lack of progress on true universal healthcare is “deplorable”

Share story:

The Government’s lack of progress on establishing proper universal healthcare is “deplorable”.

That’s according to Galway West TD Catherine Connolly, who says our health services are a jigsaw of fractured pieces.

It’s as the Health Minister delivered a statement in the Dáil on the progress in delivering universal healthcare.

But Deputy Connolly asked how he could talk about universal healthcare when almost 50 people were on trolleys at UHG that very day.

She claimed we’re an “anomaly” in Europe in not providing it.