9 November 2023

Catherine Connolly claims IDF “warmongering, vengeful army out of control”

Galway West TD Catherine Connolly says the Israeli Defence Forces is a “warmongering, vengeful army out of control”.

Contributing to a Dáil debate on Gaza, she argued that Ireland is not going far enough in condemning what’s happening there.

She acknowledged the Taoiseach utterly condemned Hamas – but argued there wasn’t a similar condemnation on the Israeli response.

Deputy Connolly said if we’re to have any credibility as a neutral state, there must be consistency.

And she claimed the fact that two thirds of those killed so far have been women and children shows the IDF is anything but a “defence” force.

