Catherine Connolly chastises Tanaiste in Dáil over comments on Gaza

Galway West TD Catherine Connolly has chastised Tánaiste Micheal Martin over comments he made on the conflict in Gaza.

It’s as a motion was introduced in the Dáil by Sinn Fein calling on the Government to intervene in the ICJ case against Israel.

The Government tabled a number of amendments that essentially changed the proposed affirmative action into a potential intervention upon analysis of the facts.

Deputy Catherine Connolly was extremely unhappy that the ruling of the International Court of Justice wasn’t mentioned once in the five page amendment.