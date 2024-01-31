Galway Bay FM

31 January 2024

~1 minutes read

Catherine Connolly chastises Tanaiste in Dáil over comments on Gaza

Share story:
Catherine Connolly chastises Tanaiste in Dáil over comments on Gaza

Galway West TD Catherine Connolly has chastised Tánaiste Micheal Martin over comments he made on the conflict in Gaza.

It’s as a motion was introduced in the Dáil by Sinn Fein calling on the Government to intervene in the ICJ case against Israel.

The Government tabled a number of amendments that essentially changed the proposed affirmative action into a potential intervention upon analysis of the facts.

Deputy Catherine Connolly was extremely unhappy that the ruling of the International Court of Justice wasn’t mentioned once in the five page amendment.

Share story:

'Gut Instinct' event at the G Hotel in the city

Be good to your gut… That’s the message from health scientist and sleep coach, Tom Coleman, ahead of the ‘Gut Instinct’ event at t...

Young Oranmore farmer to join the National Dairy Council's Farmer Ambassador Programme

A young Oranmore farmer is set to join the National Dairy Council’s Farmer Ambassador Programme. Enda Walsh will join a group of 13 Farmer Ambassado...

Storytelling and Improvisation Festival to take place across Galway

A festival focusing on storytelling and improvisation is taking place across Galway City and County from tomorrow. The Moth and Butterfly International Fe...

Approval for new apartment block in centre of Oranmore

The green light has been given for a new apartment block in the centre of Oranmore. Local residents had objected to the plans, which will see a derelict h...