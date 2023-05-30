Catherine Connolly challenges Taoiseach over comment on homelessness

Galway Bay FM Newsroom – Galway West TD Catherine Connolly has challenged the Taoiseach over a comment he made on homelessness.

Speaking in the Dáil, she said Leo Varadkar’s claim that homelessness is a stain on society is a self-serving myth.

She argued it’s a stain on the policies of successive Governments, including the current one.

And Deputy Connolly said homeless services in Galway are beyond breaking point.

Speaking in response, Junior Housing Minister Kieran O’ Donnell said the Government wants to see the report of the Galway Housing Taskforce expedited, and is working to have it published.