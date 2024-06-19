Catherine Connolly challenges Taoiseach on “meaningful steps” needed following recognition of Palestine

Share story:

Galway West TD Catherine Connolly has challenged the Taoiseach on what steps the Government is taking to make our recognition of Palestine “actually mean something”.

Ireland officially recognised the state last month, alongside Norway and Spain – which sparked fierce criticism from Israel.

Speaking in the Dáil, Catherine Connolly said we now need to stop the travel of American soldiers and arms through Shannon airport.

She also argued that to give substance to the recognition of Palestine, we also must stop the export of dual-use goods, which have increased dramatically.

And Deputy Connolly and Simon Harris had a difference of opinion on the role of European Commission President, Ursula Von Der Leyen.