Catherine Connolly calls for urgent action on protecting fish stocks after court decision

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Galway West TD Catherine Connolly is calling for the Government to take urgent action to protect fish stocks.

It’s after a Court of Appeal decision to strike down a directive which prevents fishing vessels over 18 meters length overall from operating trawl or seine nets inside the 6 nautical mile zone.

The policy was to come into effect on January 1st 2020, but was held up as the Government failed to notifiy the EU and UK.

Deputy Connolly says the decision has the most serious consequences for the sustainability of our inshore fishing community.