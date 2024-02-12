Catherine Connolly brands continued delays to Mother and Baby Home redress scheme “absolute disgrace”

Ongoing delays to the Government’s Mother and Baby Homes redress scheme are not just unacceptable, but an “absolute disgrace”.

That’s according to Galway West TD Catherine Connolly, who has questioned the Finance Minister in the Dáil.

She said the necessary legislation was brought in last year, following a report that was published in 2021 after taking five years to compile.

Speaking in response, Minister Michael McGrath said there is no political blockage to the scheme and work is ongoing.