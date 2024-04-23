Cathaoirleach’s Gala awards Ball to honour late Saoirse Ruane and Martin Horgan

The Cathaoirleach’s Gala Ball will honour the late national hero Saoirse Ruane of Kiltullagh and teacher and sports activist Martin Horgan of Oranmore.

The posthumous Special Recognition Awards will be given to the families of both Saoirse and Martin to celebrate their lives and achievements.

County Cathoirleach Liam Carroll has announced the beneficiaries of the event as Galway-based ACT for Meningitis and Headford-based i4Life.

The Cathaoirleach’s Gala Ball is being held at The Clayton Hotel on Thursday 16th May from 6:30PM.