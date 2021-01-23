Cathaoirleach says that Mother and Baby Homes Report will be first item discussed at Monday’s Council meeting

print

Galway Bay FM Newsroom – Cathaoirleach of Galway County Council James Charity has confirmed that the Mother and Baby Homes report will be the first matter to be discussed at Monday’s council meeting in Corrandulla.

In the Dail this week, the council was criticised for a lack of urgency in addressing its historic links with the Tuam mother and baby home.

Junior Minister and Galway East TD Anne Rabbitte told the Dáil this week that she was ‘horrified’ to see the matter was way down the list of items on Monday’s agenda.

However, despite it being number eight on the agenda, Catherlioch of Galway County Council James Charity today told Galway Bay FM news that it was always going to be the first item discussed at Monday’s meeting.