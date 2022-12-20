Cathaoirleach pays tribute to Seamus Cullinane as Athenry bridge named in his honour

From Galway Bay FM newsroom- Cathaoirleach of Galway County Council Moegie Maher says naming a school bridge in honour of Seamus Cullinane shows the esteem in which his contribution to education is held.

The pedestrian bridge at Clarin College in Athenry, formerly the Vocational School, is being officially opened and named today.

Claregalway native Seamus, a distinguished club and county hurler, passed away in 2002, having spent most of his life in Athenry.

Seamus’ daughter Anne-Marie and son Cormac are officiating at today’s ceremony.

Cathaoirleach Maher says he is delighted for Seamus’ family that such an accolade has been accorded: