Cathaoirleach of Galway County Council wants new bye laws to include horse exclusion zones in parts of the county

Galway Bay FM Newsroom – New revised bye laws under consideration by the Strategic Policy Committee of Galway County Council must include Horse Exclusion Zones according to Cathaoirleach of Galway County Council Councillor James Charity.

Councillor Charity argued that certain parts of the county, especially those close to major roads have seen traffic accidents due to animals straying on those roads and it posed a significant animal welfare issue as well as an issue to the safety of the people who use these roads.

Other measures currently being considered as part of a much more robust set of bye laws are the introduction of a requirement to hold a licence for a horse in County Galway, A ban on horse drawn carriages on all national primary and secondary roads unless authorised in writing by the local authority and an outright ban on the racing of horse drawn vehicles in County Galway and any ancillary participation in such races.

The revised bye laws are currently under consideration and will come before the County Council in the next three weeks.