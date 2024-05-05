Cathaoirleach of Ballinasloe Municipal District Council concerned about the lack of applications for the filling of the position of GP in the Williamstown area.

The Cathaoirleach of Ballinasloe Municipal District Council Declan Geraghty has spoken of his concern on the lack of applications for the filling of the position of GP in the Williamstown area.

The current GP Dr Gregory Kasa will be leaving the area at the end of this month and Williamstown and the surrounding areas will have no GP from the 1st of June.

The post has been advertised by the HSE, but no successful application has been received to date.

Councillor Geraghty told Galway Bay FM the message that they as a community want to send out is that it would be a wonderful opportunity for any GP interested in moving to a country area.