17 September 2024

Cathaoirleach claims Active Transport scheme not providing for rural villages

The Government’s Active Transport Scheme is not providing for rural communities across Galway.

That’s according to Cathaoirleach of the County Albert Dolan following a presentation at a meeting of the Athenry/Oranmore area.

The Fianna Fáil councillor is concerned a €2.5 million fund allocated to Galway won’t be spent – because too many projects are in the planning stage.

Councilor Dolan says the scheme has become less effective in recent years and it’s not serving rural communities.

