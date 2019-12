Galway Bay fm newsroom – Castlegar GAA club is set to expand after acquiring city council owned lands.

Galway city council has sold land to the club which will enable the development of a second full-size pitch.

The land is located to the rear of the club’s existing grounds along the Coast Road and is equivalent to the size of 21 parking spaces.

The development will be subject to conditions and planning approval with Galway City Council.

