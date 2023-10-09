Galway Bay FM

9 October 2023

Cash injection for Galway Roscommon Education and Training Board

Galway Roscommon Education and Training Board is set to receive a cash injection of €190,000.

It’s part of a nationwide investment of €5.4m announced by Higher Education Minister Simon Harris

Over 120 projects have been approved for funding across 14 Educational Training Boards.

Approved projects include health and safety measures, energy efficiency measures and equipment aimed at improving learning spaces.

 

