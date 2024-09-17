Case taken to An Bord Pleanala over refusal of housing estate in Claregalway

A case has been taken with An Bord Pleanala over the refusal of a housing estate in Claregalway.

Valcris Ltd plans to build 64 homes at a site at Droim na Gaoithe, behind a planned Lidl supermarket.

The homes would be a mix of three and two bed townhouses, duplexes and apartments across 7 blocks, up to three stories in height.

Primary access would be through Lakeview, with pedestrian links also planned for the northwest side onto the Lidl site.

But county planners refused permission for the 64 home development for several reasons.

They include the developer not having access to some necessary lands, potential road traffic issues, flood risks, and potential impact on conservation sites.

Valcris Ltd has now taken an appeal with An Bord Pleanala – with a decision due in January.

