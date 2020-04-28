Case definition for COVID 19 testing broadens this morning

Galway Bay fm newsroom – People with fever, a recent cough or shortness of breath can look for a Covid-19 test from this morning.

The case definition for testing is being broadened meaning now only one symptom is needed rather than two.

18 more people with Covid-19 have died, bringing the death toll to 1,102, while there are now 19,648 confirmed cases.

Three new cases of coronavirus have been confirmed in Galway, bringing the county’s total to 335.

Chief medical Officer Tony Holohan says changing testing is crucial to see how the virus is spreading across the country.