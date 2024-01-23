Galway Bay FM

23 January 2024

Case against Councillor Colm Keaveney for allegedly driving under the influence of cocaine adjourned until April

A case against former TD and sitting county councillor, Colm Keaveney, for allegedly driving under the influence of cocaine, has been adjourned until April.

Mr. Keaveney, with an address at Kilcreevanty, was not present at Tuam District Court today and was briefly represented by his solicitor.

The offence is alleged to have happened at Cummer on June 12th last year.

Mr Keavney, who is 53 years of age, is facing a charge under Section 4 of the Road Traffic Act.

Today was the first time the case was before Tuam District Court, and in an extremely brief hearing his solicitor Martina Moran sought a statements order.

Judge James Faughnan granted the request and the case was adjourned until April 9th.

Colm Keaveney was first elected to the Dáil in 2011 as a Labour TD, briefly becoming an independent before joining Fianna Fail in 2013.

He lost his seat in the 2016 General Election, but is currently a sitting councillor in the Tuam district, having being elected in 2019.

