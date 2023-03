Galway Bay fm newsroom – Gardaí are appealing for information after two vehicles were broken into at Terryland Shopping Centre.

On Sunday last, a black 171D Skoda Superb was broken into between 8am and 4pm, during which a window was smashed.

While between noon and 1:35PM, a silver 09=8C Vauxhall Vectra was broken into, during which a Nintendo Switch console, a Nikon Camera and cash was taken.

Gardaí believe the two incidents are linked, and that the suspect left the scene on an E-scooter.