Galway Bay FM newsroom – A public meeting will take place in Carraroe on Friday 9th September to discuss ‘Green Economy’ opportunities in the Gaeltacht.

The event is jointly hosted by the Department of Rural and Community Development and Údarás na Gaeltachta.

It takes place at Comharchumann Mhic Dara, Crompán, on Friday at 10am and registration is available on EventBrite.ie.

Rónan Mac Con Iomaire of Údarás explains what will be explored on the day.