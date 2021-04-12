Carraroe gorse fire operation required team of 40 personnel at peak of blaze

print

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Galway’s Senior Assistant Chief Fire Officer says a gorse fire in the Connemara area yesterday required a team of 40 personnel at its peak.

Several units of the fire brigade battled a large gorse fire in the Dorrartha area in Carraroe yesterday afternoon.

The alert was raised at 3.15pm yesterday with fire crews working to control the blaze for seven hours.

Galway’s Senior Assistant Chief Fire Officer Paul Duffy told Keith Finnegan on Galway Talks that 40 personnel, five fire engines and three water tankers were involved in the operation at the height of the blaze.

He said up to eight houses also had to be temporarily evacuated.

Paul Duffy told Galway Talks the ground conditions were quite dry with winds which caused the blaze to spread rapidly….