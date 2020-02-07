Carraroe campaigners urge Galway West candidates to prevent development of wastewater treatment plant

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A campaign group in Carraroe is urging all General Election candidates in Galway West to support local efforts to stop the development of a wastewater treatment plant at Sruthán Pier.

Irish Water intends to develop a new treatment plant at the pier to end the discharge of untreated waste water into Casla Bay.

Campaigners in Carraroe have written to each Galway West candidate highlighting their concerns over the proposed wastewater treatment plant at Sruthán Pier.

In the group’s letter, the campaigners recognise the need for a resolution that stops the outflow of raw sewage into the bay however, they say that a wastewater treatment plant would be inappropriate at the pier which they describe as a beautiful and scenic site.

The group asks that if elected, candidates would support efforts to stop the development and use their power to find a more appropriate solution to the problem.

To date, Fianna Fáil TD Éamon Ó Cuív and Independent TD Catherine Connolly have responded to the group’s letter pledging their support.