1 July 2024

TD confirms approval given for construction of new school for Carrabane

Full approval has been given for the construction of a new two-storey ten-classroom school on a site in Carrabane village.

That’s according to Galway East Fine Gael TD Ciaran Cannon, who has received the confirmation from the Department of Education.

The new state of the art school building will include eight mainstream classrooms, two classrooms for children with special educational needs, along with extensive sports and assembly spaces.

It’s expected that construction of the new school building at Carrabane will begin in coming months, with completion set for late 2025.

Deputy Cannon says the improved facility is well-needed for the area:

