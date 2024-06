Carrabane National School wins big at Irish Aid Awards

Carrabane National School has claimed two titles at this week’s Irish Aid Awards in Dublin Castle

The 5th class students won the Activity Award for their contribution which included a rap about Sustainable Development Goals.

Their teacher, Bláthnaid Burke, also came away with the Teacher of the Year award

Bláthnaid talks about the school’s success in both categories:

Photo – Carrabane NS Facebook