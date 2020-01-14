Carrabane National School launch 2020 Our World Irish Aid Awards

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Pupils at Carrabane National School in Athenry have launched the 2020 Our World Irish Aid Awards.

The awards enable children to learn about the lives of other children in developing countries and what Ireland can do to create a fairer and safer world.

This year’s theme is “A Better World” which challenges students to think about how the world can become more equal, peaceful and sustainable.

The Carrabane National School students were joined this afternoon by Minister of State and Galway East TD Ciaran Cannon to officially launch the awards and share the work they’ve done so far.