Carrabane National School launch 2020 Our World Irish Aid Awards

By
GBFM News
-
14/1/2020 repro free: Minister of State for the Diaspora and International Development, Ciarn Cannon, T.D., has issued an invitation to Irish primary school pupils to share their ideas on how we can create a better world by taking part in this yearÕs Our World Irish Aid Awards. The Awards were launched today by Minister Cannon at Carrabane National School, Athenry, Co. Galway where he was joined by pupils and teachers to also mark the 15th Anniversary of the competition, which is the Department of Foreign Affairs and TradeÕs flagship global citizenship award scheme for primary schools. This yearÕs theme, A Better World, invites pupils to consider what the better world of their dreams would be like and what we can all do to make that better world a reality, for ourselves, our family and friends and for people who live far away in other countries. Students are also asked to think about plants, animals and sea life, the air we breathe, the water we drink and the earth we stand on, linking our experiences at home to the big global issues of the day. . Photo:Andrew Downes, xposure.ie

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Pupils at Carrabane National School in Athenry have launched the 2020 Our World Irish Aid Awards.

The awards enable children to learn about the lives of other children in developing countries and what Ireland can do to create a fairer and safer world.

This year’s theme is “A Better World” which challenges students to think about how the world can become more equal, peaceful and sustainable.

The Carrabane National School students were joined this afternoon by Minister of State and Galway East TD Ciaran Cannon to officially launch the awards and share the work they’ve done so far.

