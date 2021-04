print

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Carphone Warehouse is to close its Irish stores including three based in Galway – with a loss of around 400 jobs.

The firm has outlets at Galway Shopping Centre, Eyre Square Centre and Shop Street.

The company says it is due to a change in consumer habits.

Around 80 stores nationwide have closed immediately, while some staff will be kept on by the company over the next couple of days for operational reasons.

Carphone Warehouse had closed its stores in the UK last year.