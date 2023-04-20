Carna siblings feature in TG4 music series tonight

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A brother and sister from Connemara are being featured in a TG4 series which showcases music talent.

Caoimhe and Séamus Ó Flatharta, from An Áird Mhóir, Carna will feature it its second episode tonight at 8

Bláth na hÓige is a new series which follows young singers at the early stage of their musical careers

They collaborate under the direction of sean-nós singer Síle Denvir and fiddle player Colm Mac Con Iomaire at Stiúideo Cuan in An Spidéal

The duo received great attention for their unique take on a Sean-nós song, Eleanór na Rún, on TG4’s Fleadh 2020