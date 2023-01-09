Carna in Connemara chosen for new pilot hackney scheme

From Galway Bay FM newsroom- Carna in Connemara has been selected to take part in a new pilot hackney scheme.

It’s one of 20 locations across the country selected for the Government’s Local Hackney Pilot Scheme, which aims to improve transport options in rural locations.

The new scheme is a subsidised programme to encourage new part-time hackney services to operate in communities which can’t support a full time taxi or hackney operation.

The pilot programme will roll out across 21 rural areas, stretching from Donegal to Cork, for a period of one year.

In Galway, Carna has been selected to take part in the first tranche – with applications now open at LocalHackney.ie.

Successful applicants would be granted up to €6,000 as a subsidy to run the service, on top of ordinary fares income.

The closing date for applications for the pilot hackney scheme is February 28th.