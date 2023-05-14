Caring for the Child …Supporting the Family. LauraLynn ask Galway to support Children’s Hospice Week 2023

LauraLynn has launched Children’s Hospice Week shedding light on the work that Ireland’s only Children’s Hospice does. “Caring for the Child…Supporting the Family” is the theme for this year’s Children’s Hospice Week. LauraLynn’s care and support extends not only to siblings and parents but also to the wider family including grandparents.



38,505 hours of Hospice Care was provided for children and families in 2022. This includes supports such as Counselling, Music & Play Therapy, targeted therapeutic care to the child, parents and siblings. Since opening in 2011 LauraLynn has provided care and supports to 37 children with life-limiting conditions and their families in the Connacht region. Currently in the Galway region LauraLynn are providing care and supports to 9 families.



LauraLynn is Ireland’s only children’s hospice, providing tailored hospice and palliative care to children with life-limiting conditions and their families from across the Island of Ireland. LauraLynn are here for all family members w need support through their child’s journey with a life-limiting condition including parents, grandparents, brothers and sisters. A child’s life-limiting condition can have an impact on all family members including extended.



Siblings of children with life-limiting conditions are often limited from doing everyday childhood activities including play dates or attending extra circular activities such as a football match or dance classes. Siblings can become careers; their lives are often dominated by the complex needs of their brother or sister.

LauraLynn gives these siblings a space to live in the moment, spend precious time together as a family and take part in supports such as play therapy, music therapy and bereavement support. LauraLynn through family camps give family members including siblings the opportunity to develop a support network with others who are on a similar journey to them.

Paul, Dad to Natalia who attends LauraLynn commented: ‘’LauraLynn gives us that little break and it gives Natalia a break. We don’t have to be clock watching. We can just relax because we know that Natalia’s needs are being met 101% each and every moment that she’s here in LauraLynn.’’



LauraLynn are now supporting more children and their families than ever before, having seen a 139% increase in referrals in comparison to last year.



LauraLynn CEO, Kerry McLaverty, says: “At LauraLynn when a child is referred to our service, we don’t just accept the child, but the whole family as a unit. Looking after a child with a life-limiting condition is one of the most challenging things a family can face. Beyond the physical challenges and medical needs of their child, the family and extended family often are dealing with the emotional impact that the child’s condition can have on them. LauraLynn’s approach is all-inclusive, ensuring that while we care for the child with the life-limiting condition, we are also there to fully support all family members through their journey ’’.

In 2022, LauraLynn received statutory state funding of €2.3m which equated to 35% of the overall operational costs of the hospice. LauraLynn relies primarily on fundraised income to fund its hospice services.

This Children’s Hospice Week LauraLynn are asking the public to help families spend precious time together by donating. To donate please go to www.lauralynn.ie/donate