Care centre in Craughwell selected as broadband access point

Galway bay FM Newsroom – Clarinbridge Care Centre in Craughwell has been selected as a broadband access point.

Broadband Connection Points are public locations which have been selected to receive high-speed connectivity in the first year of the National Broadband Plan.

The locations are selected by local authorities and include public areas such as community halls, libraries, sports facilities, enterprise hubs, tourist locations and other public spaces.

Local Councillor Martina Kinane says the current service is extremely poor and essential online communication like Zoom, Skype or Whatsapp has been challenging for residents throughout Covid-19.

Councillor Kinane says they lobbied for the Broadband Access Point on compassionate grounds: