Car sales up 13 percent across Galway last year

Galway Bay FM Newsroom – Car sales were up by more than 13 percent across Galway last year.

New figures from the Society of the Irish Motor Industry show 4,105 new vehicles were registered between January and December.

That’s an increase of almost 500 cars when compared to the figure for 2020.

Nationally, car sales are up by almost 19 percent – with a particularly significant increase in the sale of electric vehicles.

However sales are still down on the figure recorded in 2019 – when businesses were fully operational before the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic.