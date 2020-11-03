Car sales in Galway down 15% year-on-year

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Car sales in Galway have dropped by 15 per cent year-on-year.

New figures from The Society of the Irish Motor Industry show that 767 fewer cars have been sold in the city and county than the same time last year.

Between January and October 2020, 3,590 new car registrations were recorded, compared to 4,266 the previous year.

Nationally, new car sales are down by 25 per cent this year.

Sales in light commercial vehicles and heavy goods vehicles are both down by 15 per cent for 2020.

Meanwhile, used car imports have also dropped by 37 percent on last year’s figures.

The top-selling car brands are Volkswagen, Toyota, Hyundai, Skoda and Ford.

Director General of SIMI, Brian Cooke says it’s vital that the Government continues to support the sector…