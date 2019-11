Galway Bay fm newsroom – Sales of new cars are down across Galway so far this year.

By the end of last month, 4,268 vehicles had been sold across the county.

That’s a drop of 10 percent on the figure for the same period during 2018, which stood at 4,747.

The figures for Galway are slightly worse than the national average of a 7 percent decline between January and October.

The biggest drop was recorded in Co. Carlow, where car sales are down almost 20 percent so far this year.