Car insurance claims in Galway down 35 percent this year

print

A new report has found that car insurance claims across Galway fell by over 35 percent this year as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic.

The study by HelloSafe reveals that the drop in claims by motorists across the county saved insurance companies almost €16m.

The saving is attributed to the ongoing pandemic, which has seen considerably reduced traffic on the roads.

Dublin had the biggest drop in claims – down 49 percent – followed by Louth, Galway, Kildare, and Cork.

The lowest figure was recorded in Co. Leitrim, where claims dropped by just 19 percent.

The report says policy holders should expect a discount on their premiums in the long run.

But motoring journalist Geraldine Herbert says drivers shouldn’t hold their breath – to hear more, tune in to Galway Bay fm news on the hour…