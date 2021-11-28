Car enthusiasts gathering in Salthill for Salthill Sunday Event

Galway Bay FM Newsroom – Car enthusiasts are gathering in Salthill this afternoon for an event that is being called Love/Hate Salthill Sunday.

The event is scheduled to begin at 1pm this afternoon and has been promoted through the group’s social media pages.

Galway Bay FM News understands that cars have been gathering in Salthill for the past hour.

Previous gatherings have generated much controversy and criticism.

On their page, organisers have asked those attending to be respectful and to respect and support local businesses.