Vietnamese man remanded in custody following Cappataggle drugs seizure

A 41-year-old Vietnamese man will appear before Roscommon District Court today in connection with the seizure of an estimated €150,000 worth of cannabis plants and herb at a house in the Cappataggle area of Ballinasloe on Sunday.

At Galway District Court yesterday, Detective Pat Casey gave evidence of having arrested Huy Van Ngo at a house in Eastwell on Sunday evening

Garda Casey said the accused replied when charged that he had been brought to the house by others and was made grow the plants.

Judge Mary Fahy remanded the accused in custody to appear before Roscommon District Court today (Tuesday) for the purpose of having him further remanded to Ballinasloe District Court and granted him free legal aid.