23 July 2024

CAP redistribution sees 7% increase in payments for Connacht farmers

A significant redistribution of CAP has resulted in a seven percent payment increase for farmers in Connacht.

The KPMG Report for the Irish Farmers Journal has found counties in Leinster and Munster, are experiencing a drop in payments since 2022.

The CAP payment came into effect last year, and this east-to-west shift is due to a number of factors, including a capping of payments.

Phelim O’Neill, Market Intelligence & EU Specialist with the Irish Farmers Journal, says there will still be outliers to the figures cited in the economic outlook report.

