CAO points rise across all four of NUIG’s Colleges

Galway Bay fm newsroom – CAO points have risen across all four of NUI Galway’s Colleges and across many of its programmes, despite 190 extra offer being made

The first round of CAO offers are now being released, starting in the last few minutes

At NUIG there’s a significant surge in points for Nursing, Health Sciences, Medicine and Psychology programmes, nursing at NUIG has gone from 442 to 476 while at GMIT it’s gone from 391 to 429

At NUIG demand for Science, Technology, Engineering and Maths (STEM) programmes grew, and there are also points increases for Biomedical Science.

The traditional professions like Law, Accounting and Business all saw an increase in points as applicants opted for programmes with clearly defined career paths.

Arts programmes also saw points increases for Creative Arts options and in particular, Music; Film and Digital Media; and Drama, Theatre and Performance courses

NUIG says a comprehensive blended learning model of online and on-campus teaching will be provided this year

A dedicated First Year Hotline is now open to answer questions and help students, parents and guardians as they prepare for a very different academic year with a difference, college studies and college life at NUI Galway.

The number is 091 49 39 99 and it’s open during office hours until Monday fortnight 28 September

Round two offers are due to be issued on Wednesday week, 23 September at 9am.