Galway students advised not to panic as CAO offers are released

Galway Bay FM newsroom – With CAO offers just released, University of Galway’s Deputy President is urging students not to panic.

First round offers have now been issued, and young people have until next Wednesday afternoon to accept.

Nationwide, 54 per cent of students were offered their first choice level 8 course, with 82 per cent getting one of their top 3 preferences.

However, some students who have top points may still miss out on their choice, due to the lottery system in place.

Professor Pól O’ Dochartaigh, Deputy President and Registrar of University of Galway, has this advice for those left disappointed today: