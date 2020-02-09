Cannon and Rabbitte fill remaining seats in Galway East

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Anne Rabbitte and Ciaran Cannon have been elected, filling all 3 seats in the constituency.
Sean Canney was the first candidate in Galway East to be elected, with 12, 292 votes.
Here are the results of the eighth count for Galway East.
The valid poll is 42, 520 and the quota to be elected is 10, 631.
The final figures were as follows:
Sean Canney (IND) 12, 292 ELECTED
Ciaran Cannon (FG) 10, 890 ELECTED
Anne Rabbitte (FF) 10, 022 ELECTED
Louis O’ Hara (SF) 9, 685 ELIMINATED
Pete Roche (FG) ELIMINATED ELECTED
Donagh Killilea (FF) ELIMINATED
Eoin Madden (GP) ELIMINATED
Peter Reid (SD) ELIMINATED
Marian Spelman (LAB) ELIMINATED
Deaglan McCanna (REN) ELIMINATED
Martin Jonesy Ward (Aon) ELIMINATED
David O’ Reilly (NP) ELIMINATED