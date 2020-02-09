Cannon and Rabbitte fill remaining seats in Galway East

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Anne Rabbitte and Ciaran Cannon have been elected, filling all 3 seats in the constituency.

Sean Canney was the first candidate in Galway East to be elected, with 12, 292 votes.

Here are the results of the eighth count for Galway East.

The valid poll is 42, 520 and the quota to be elected is 10, 631.

The final figures were as follows:

Sean Canney (IND) 12, 292 ELECTED

Ciaran Cannon (FG) 10, 890 ELECTED

Anne Rabbitte (FF) 10, 022 ELECTED

Louis O’ Hara (SF) 9, 685 ELIMINATED

Pete Roche (FG) ELIMINATED ELECTED

Donagh Killilea (FF) ELIMINATED

Eoin Madden (GP) ELIMINATED

Peter Reid (SD) ELIMINATED

Marian Spelman (LAB) ELIMINATED

Deaglan McCanna (REN) ELIMINATED

Martin Jonesy Ward (Aon) ELIMINATED

David O’ Reilly (NP) ELIMINATED