Canney seeks comfort for farmers potentially facing new land tax

Galway Bay FM Newsroom – Galway East TD Sean Canney has sought “comfort” from the Agriculture Minister for farmers potentially facing a new land tax.

From next year, the Residential Zoned Land Tax will be charged on serviced land that is zoned for residential development.

Its aim is to free up more land for the construction of homes.

But concerns have been raised about the impact on farmers whose lands are zoned residential, but in reality will never be used for housing.

Minister Charlie McConalogue told Deputy Canney that the Department of Finance is actively working to ensure farmers aren’t penalised.