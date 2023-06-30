Canney seeks assurances from Education Minister on school transport

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Galway East TD Sean Canney has sought assurances from the Education Minister that there won’t be a repeat of last years “shambles” when it comes to school transport.

He wanted to know when those eligible for tickets will get them, and when applicants for concessionary tickets will be told they’re getting them.

Minister Norma Foley said everything has been brought forward this year, and tickets should be issued well before the return to school.

Deputy Canney said people need to know where they stand early, and the chaotic situation last year cannot be repeated.