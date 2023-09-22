Galway Bay FM

22 September 2023

Canney says Government must “put manners” on banks returning to Celtic Tiger behavior

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The banks have gone back to their Celtic Tiger ways of making colossal profits on the backs of ordinary people.

That’s the opinion of Galway East TD Sean Canney.

Speaking in the Dáil, he demanded the Government take action on mortgage interest relief in next month’s budget.

He said the time for half-baked measures, spin and empty promises is long past as people are crippled by the cost of living.

Deputy Canney said manners also have to be put on the banks.

