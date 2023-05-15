Canney demands Government fast track negotiations on retained firefighters

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Galway East Deputy Sean Canney is calling on the Government to fast track negotiations on pay and conditions for retained firefighters.

He argues a total lack of progress on the issue means they could be left with no other option but industrial action.

Deputy Canney claims the fire service is seriously understaffed at the moment and continues to lose experienced fire fighters, while struggling to attract new entrants.

Speaking to Galway Talks, he said the current situation isn’t at all sustainable.